Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: See the best photos of Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and more

The iconic lingerie brand made a bold return to New York with a star-studded show featuring top models and unforgettable moments on the runway

Andrea Pérez
Deputy Editor Miami
OCTOBER 16, 2024 11:34 AM EDT

HOLA! had exclusive backstage access at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, and we’re bringing you the best clips, photos, and moments from the event. From icons like Tyra Banks and Bella and Gigi Hadid to rising stars like Valentina Sampaio, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss, the show united models from different generations in a captivating return. Backstage was buzzing with excitement, while live performances from Cher, Tyla, and Lisa added to the unforgettable night.

In 2018, New York hosted what we believed to be the final Victoria’s Secret show, with an unforgettable emotional farewell from Adriana Lima after nearly two decades as one of the brand’s most famous Angels. Now, in 2024, Victoria’s Secret made an epic return to the city, delivering everything fans hoped for and more. Some of the most renowned models in the industry graced the runway, transforming into angels with intricate lingerie and the brand’s signature wings. The show featured breathtaking fashion, live performances, and a sense of nostalgia, celebrating the brand’s future and iconic past.

Best moments of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi opens the show
Adriana Lima makes an epic comeback
Alessandra Ambrosio stuns on the runway
Best photos of the models at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© Dimitrios Kambouris

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© Dimitrios Kambouris

Alessandra Ambrosio

 Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Kate Moss at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© TheStewartofNY

Kate Moss

Kate Moss walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.

Lila Moss walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© TheStewartofNY

Lila Moss

Lila Moss walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© TheStewartofNY

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024.

Adriana Lima walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© Dimitrios Kambouris

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 © Kevin Mazur

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© TheStewartofNY

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024© TheStewartofNY

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show© Taylor Hill

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Mathilda Gvarliani walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 © Dimitrios Kambouris

Mathilda Gvarliani

Mathilda Gvarliani walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Cher performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 © TheStewartofNY

Cher

Cher performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

