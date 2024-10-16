Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: See the best photos of Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and more

HOLA! had exclusive backstage access at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, and we’re bringing you the best clips, photos, and moments from the event. From icons like Tyra Banks and Bella and Gigi Hadid to rising stars like Valentina Sampaio, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss, the show united models from different generations in a captivating return. Backstage was buzzing with excitement, while live performances from Cher, Tyla, and Lisa added to the unforgettable night.
In 2018, New York hosted what we believed to be the final Victoria’s Secret show, with an unforgettable emotional farewell from Adriana Lima after nearly two decades as one of the brand’s most famous Angels. Now, in 2024, Victoria’s Secret made an epic return to the city, delivering everything fans hoped for and more. Some of the most renowned models in the industry graced the runway, transforming into angels with intricate lingerie and the brand’s signature wings. The show featured breathtaking fashion, live performances, and a sense of nostalgia, celebrating the brand’s future and iconic past.
Best moments of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show