Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: See the best photos of Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and more

HOLA! had exclusive backstage access at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, and we’re bringing you the best clips, photos, and moments from the event. From icons like Tyra Banks and Bella and Gigi Hadid to rising stars like Valentina Sampaio, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss, the show united models from different generations in a captivating return. Backstage was buzzing with excitement, while live performances from Cher, Tyla, and Lisa added to the unforgettable night.

In 2018, New York hosted what we believed to be the final Victoria’s Secret show, with an unforgettable emotional farewell from Adriana Lima after nearly two decades as one of the brand’s most famous Angels. Now, in 2024, Victoria’s Secret made an epic return to the city, delivering everything fans hoped for and more. Some of the most renowned models in the industry graced the runway, transforming into angels with intricate lingerie and the brand’s signature wings. The show featured breathtaking fashion, live performances, and a sense of nostalgia, celebrating the brand’s future and iconic past.

Best moments of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi opens the show View post on Instagram

Adriana Lima makes an epic comeback View post on Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns on the runway View post on Instagram



Best photos of the models at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tyra Banks Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© Dimitrios Kambouris Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© TheStewartofNY Kate Moss Kate Moss walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.



© TheStewartofNY Lila Moss Lila Moss walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© TheStewartofNY Bella Hadid Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Adriana Lima Adriana Lima walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© Kevin Mazur Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© TheStewartofNY Candice Swanepoel Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© TheStewartofNY Ashley Graham Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024



© Taylor Hill Irina Shayk Irina Shayk walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show



© Dimitrios Kambouris Mathilda Gvarliani Mathilda Gvarliani walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

