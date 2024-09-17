How to make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home: A cozy Fall treat

It is inevitable to see pumpkins everywhere during fall, and as soon as autumn arrives, the pumpkin spice latte reigns supreme. But to be transparent, with its warm spices and rich pumpkin flavor, we understand why people flock to coffee shops to get their hands on this seasonal favorite.

But what if you could make a delicious pumpkin spice latte at home? It is cost-effective, and you can make multiple servings for the price of one store-bought latte. In addition, it is customizable and healthier because you can control the amount of sugar and fat in your drink by using lighter milk or sweeteners. You get to skip the disposable cups and lids by enjoying a homemade pumpkin spice latte in your favorite mug.

© Linda Hughes Pumpkin spice latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon in a glass mug in a wooden plate

Here's how you can whip up this cozy beverage right from your kitchen with easy ingredients and simple steps.

Ingredients You'll Need

2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy like almond, oat, or soy)

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1-2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to your taste, or use a natural sweetener like maple syrup)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger)

½ cup strong brewed coffee or espresso

Whipped cream (optional for topping; Target carries pumpkin-flavored whipped cream if your motto is "pumpkin spice and everything nice")

Additional sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon (optional for garnish)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat the Milk and Pumpkin

Whisk the milk and pumpkin puree together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly to avoid burning and ensure the mixture becomes smooth. Heat until it's steaming but not boiling.

Add the Flavorings

Once your milk and pumpkin mixture is warm, whisk in the sugar, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice. Continue stirring until everything is well combined. At this point, the kitchen should start to smell like a cozy autumn day.

Brew the Coffee or Espresso

While the milk mixture is heating, brew your coffee or espresso. You'll need about ½ cup of strong coffee or a shot of espresso. If you have a French press, pour-over, or even a basic drip coffee maker, any method will work if you get a concentrated coffee flavor.

Combine the Milk and Coffee

Once the milk mixture is ready, pour the brewed coffee or espresso into your favorite mug. Slowly add the milk mixture, whisking lightly as you pour to ensure the ingredients are well blended.

Top It Off

For the classic pumpkin spice latte experience, finish your drink with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon on top. It adds both a touch of sweetness and a beautiful presentation.

Tips for Customizing Your Pumpkin Spice Latte

© Ana Rocio Garcia Franco

Vegan Option: Use non-dairy milk (like almond or oat), skip the whipped cream, or opt for a dairy-free version.

Sweetness: Adjust the sugar to your preference. For a more natural sweetness, you can also substitute honey, agave, or maple syrup.

Extra Creamy: For a richer latte, add a tablespoon of heavy cream or coconut cream to the milk mixture.

Spices: If you love bold flavors, feel free to increase the pumpkin pie spice or add a pinch of extra cinnamon or nutmeg for a more intense fall flavor.