10 Pumpkin Spice recipes to try this Fall season: From cream puffs to rice pudding

One of the best parts of this season, apart from Halloween, is the delicious pumpkin spice recipes! And with Fall in full swing, it’s time to celebrate and enjoy some tasty dishes.

Starting with Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars: This Cheesecake and spiced pumpkin purée is the perfect combination if you are in the mood for something sweet.

Another delectable option are the Pumpkin Cream Puffs: These pastries are filled with brown sugar and pumpkin pastry cream.

If you want to try something new, the Pumpkin Rice Pudding might be what you are looking for, combining Fresh-squeezed orange juice and vanilla.

You can also try a healthy snack, by baking the Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, or with the Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn, adding some seasoning to your choice of popcorn.

Check the video to discover more recipes!