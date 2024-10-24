María Becerra lights up New York’s Empire State Building in red for ¡HOLA!'s 80th Anniversary

In a moment that blended tradition, pride, and cultural unity, Argentine sensation María Becerra lit the Empire State Building in red to commemorate ¡HOLA! 's 80th anniversary. This iconic moment wasn't just a nod to the magazine's milestone but also a celebration of Latin pride and the influence of Hispanic culture in both the United States and Latin America.

© @MannyZoom During the ceremony, Argentine star Maria Becerra teamed up with ¡HOLA! to light the Empire State Building in red

For Becerra, one of Latin music's brightest stars, it was a powerful symbol of unity, showcasing her dedication to her Argentine roots and the broader Latin American community. María Becerra, known for her hit songs and deep connection to her Argentine roots, expressed her gratitude for being part of this historic celebration.

María Becerra’s Emotional Dedication

Surrounded by friends, press, and devoted fans, the singer known as ‘La Nena de Argentina y del mundo,’ shared joyful and heartfelt moments during this special celebration. She said, "I want to thank the ¡HOLA! family for this great honor, celebrating its eighty years here at the Empire State, the most iconic building in the world. It is truly an honor to light the Empire State Building this beautiful color, red, which means so much to us on this special day."

© Jesus Cordero The Argentine singer dedicated her participation in the ceremony to her country and the Hispanic community

"I also want to dedicate this special moment to Argentina and the Hispanic community. This is for you as well.” María Becerra on joining ¡HOLA! 's 80th anniversary celebration

The red lighting of the Empire State Building, a color often associated with passion, energy, and unity, was a fitting representation of Hispanic culture's vibrant and enduring impact. For Becerra, the moment symbolized her success and a shared sense of pride and connection to her heritage.

© Jesus Cordero María Becerra joined ¡HOLA!'s 80th Anniversary at one of the most iconic buildings in the world

A Celebration of Culture and Unity

¡HOLA! 's anniversary celebration proved the magazine's far-reaching influence, drawing attention to the importance of Hispanic culture worldwide. The Empire State Building's illumination in vibrant red highlighted the magazine's ability to bring together tradition and modernity while celebrating Hispanic contributions in various fields, from entertainment to business.

Chief Content Officer Nagidmy Marquez emphasized the event's significance, saying, "Today, we are honored to celebrate the richness of Hispanic culture in both the United States and Latin America. We are the number one Hispanic entertainment and lifestyle website in the United States." The event highlighted ¡HOLA! 's pivotal role as a leader in the entertainment and lifestyle sector, connecting millions of readers with the Hispanic experience worldwide.

© Jesus Cordero From left to right: Jean Yves Ghazi (President of the Empire State Building Observatory) Artist Maria Becerra, and Nagidmy Márquez Acosta, CCO ¡HOLA! AMERICAS

Marquez went on to introduce Becerra, highlighting her as a perfect example of the talent the brand seeks to elevate. "¡HOLA! is committed to consistently pursue excellence and provide our readers with top-notch content in entertainment and lifestyle. On this special occasion, we are privileged to welcome an outstanding guest, an internationally acclaimed singer who embodies the spirit of the next generation. And I want to invite you all to gather again in 20 years to celebrate 100 years of tradition and great stories."

© Jesus Cordero María Becerra has over 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is one of the top female artists in Argentina

"We are incredibly happy and proud to have the great honor of lighting up this iconic building with ¡HOLA!’s signature color red, sharing with the city of New York a reflection of our unique, elegant, and rigorous journalistic style that has been part of our legacy for the past eighty years" Eduardo Sanchez Perez, editor and president of ¡HOLA!

María Becerra at the iconic Empire State Building celebrating ¡HOLA!'s 80th Anniversary

The Empire State Building: An Iconic Venue for an Iconic Celebration

As one of the world's most recognized landmarks, the Empire State Building's rich history and prestige made it the ideal location for ¡HOLA! 's 80th-anniversary celebration. Known for its historical significance and tradition of lighting up in symbolic colors, the building's red illumination was a striking tribute to the global influence of Hispanic culture. With its newly revamped Observatory Experience, the Empire State Building continues to draw millions of visitors annually, symbolizing New York City's cultural diversity and global reach.

Watch this memorable moment

¡HOLA! 's Legacy of Global Influence

Founded in 1944 by Antonio Sánchez and Mercedes Junco, ¡HOLA! has grown into one of the world's most influential magazines, specializing in celebrity news, royals, and lifestyle content. Today, ¡HOLA! is published in 15 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and the United States, and reaches millions of readers across the globe.

Since its launch, the magazine has expanded to include various international editions, including HOLA! USA, which caters to American readers in both English and Spanish.

© ¡HOLA! Eduardo Sánchez Junco, current Eduardo Sanchez Perez, Editor and President of ¡HOLA! with Antonio Sánchez Gómez and Mercedes Junco Calderón, his grandparents and founders of ¡HOLA!

"¡HOLA! was born from a love story—my grandparents' love. My grandfather used to say he started the magazine just to spend more time with my grandmother." Eduardo Sanchez Perez, Editor and President of ¡HOLA!

¡HOLA! has remained a trusted source for the latest in celebrity culture, entertainment, and lifestyle trends for 80 years, making it a staple in the publishing industry. With over 20 million readers worldwide, ¡HOLA! 's influence extends far beyond its roots in Spain, reaching Hispanic communities in more than 120 countries.

© ¡HOLA! ¡HOLA! founded in 1944 has had a remarkable selection of cover stories over the decades

In addition to the magazine, ¡HOLA! launched ¡HOLA! TV, a subscription television channel offering entertainment and lifestyle content to Hispanic audiences globally. This multiplatform presence ensures that ¡HOLA! continues to engage with its readers across different mediums, cementing its role as a leader in the entertainment industry.

Looking Forward to 100 Years of Tradition

With 80 years of history, ¡HOLA! has a very bright future ahead. The brand's passion For celebrating culture and traditions not only endures but continues to evolve, reaching new audiences across the globe. Nagidmy Marquez’s inspiring invitation for attendees to return for the celebrate the brand's 100 years embodies the brand’s bold vision, its relentless pursuit of excellence, and its determination to remain a cultural cornerstone for generations to come.

To continue this legacy, ¡HOLA! Americas is shaping its path forward with compelling content specials and initiatives. A shining example of this is the recent release of the 2024 Latina Powerhouse list, an initiative that highlights trailblazing Hispanic women whose brilliance, dedication, and influence inspire new generations. This year’s honorary mention for Latina Powerhouse went to none other than Gloria Estefan, the 'Queen of Latin Pop' and an international icon.

Gloria Estefan was named the honorary mention for ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse 2024

For now, the red glow of the Empire State Building serves as a vibrant reminder of the enduring power and influence of Hispanic culture—and of the brand that has proudly championed it for 80 remarkable years.