Watch Chris Hemsworth's action-packed first look at 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth is back in the office. The actor is currently shooting "Crime 101," a thriller that will air on Prime Video. The film stars a talented cast that includes Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan, and has just started production, with Hemsworth being recorded shooting one of his scenes.

© GrosbyGroup Chris Hemsworth has begun production on his new film

The clip shows Hemsworth wearing a mask and getting out of a car, where he threatens a man who's wearing a suit and is carrying a briefcase. Moments later, Hemsworth appears without his mask as he's receiving direction from one of the members of the crew.

Production has just begun on the project, which cemented its lead stars earlier this month.

More details about the film

"Crime 101" is based on a short story written by Don Winslow. The film will be directed by Barry Layton and follows a string of unsolved high-stakes jewelry cases on the Pacific Coast Highway. The perpetrator has managed to escape authorities thanks to a strict code of his design called "Crime 101."

The story will also follow detective Lou Lubesnick, who's trailing the thief and hoping to catch him.

Initially, Pedro Pascal was attached to star alongside Hemsworth. Sadly, he had to leave the film due to scheduling concerns.

Chris Hemsworth's busy schedule

© John Phillips Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of "Transformers One" in London

After taking a short break from acting, Hemsworth is back to work, having starred in various large projects that include "Furiosa" and "Transformers One." He won't be stopping anytime soon. Currently, he's working on "Crime 101" and is now in talks to star in a "Prince Charming" spin-off based on the Disney universe.

No details have been shared, but the origin of the character can be traced back to "Cinderella." Deadline reports that the film will have no relation to Cinderella herself, focusing on a new story centered on the storied Prince.