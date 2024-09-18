Chris Hemsworth cuts fan hair to resemble the bowl haircut he usually gives to his twin sons

Chris Hemsworth is a man of many skills, and haircuts are one of them. During a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, September 16, the actor, 41, sent home an audience member with a fresh bowl haircut.

After host Jimmy Kimmel, 56, showed viewers a photo of the twins Hemsworth shares with Elsa Pataky, in which they were both rocking a bowl cut, the actor explained that after one of them had cut his hair himself, his other son asked him if he would give him the same haircut. "It's a fashion in Australia," the father of three explained.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH, JIMMY KIMMEL

Shortly after, Chris and Jimmy brought a volunteer named Liam onto the stage to demonstrate the haircut process. Hemsworth dampened Liam's hair with a spray bottle and then used a metal bowl as a guide to trim Liam's long locks.

© Jimmy Kimmel Live

During the haircut, Liam mentioned that he is a University of California, Los Angeles student. He expressed hope that his new hairstyle would help him stand out and attract a romantic partner.

Hemsworth also revealed his parents used to cut his hair when he was younger. "Actually, this is where it came from. There's a photo of me somewhere with a bowl cut like this," he said.

"Oh, and you decided to inflict the same pain on your own children?" Kimmel joked.

"It was upon request," the actor replied.

'The dad who does it all'

Elsa Pataky honored her husband during Australia's Father's Day, which was celebrated in early September. The actress took to social media to share Chris Hemsworth's strengths and adorable photos of him and his kids. "Happy Father’s Day to the dad who does it all!!" Pataky captioned the post. "He is almost perfect!!!" she wrote. "We love you soooo much! Hope all the dads had an amazing Father’s Day!"

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010, and share kids India, Tristan, and Sasha.

Family outing

Also in September, Pataky attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth's new film, "Transformers One." The Spanish actress was photographed in a burgundy jumpsuit while walking alongside Hemsworth and two of their kids, twins Tristan and Sasha.

© Don Arnold Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky and her family posed for several photographs at the red carpet-event. Chris Hemsworth sported an all-grey ensemble consisting of a light grey pantsuit and jacket paired with a darker grey shirt. He completed the outfit with white sneakers. The children were dressed in button-up shirts, one in light blue and the other in white, and trousers, one in black and the other in light blue. Their matching bowl haircuts added to the charming visual appeal.

Hemsworth is playing Orion Pax, aka, Optimus Prime in "Transformers One," which is the first film of a new take on the animated series. In an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Hemsworth said his children encouraged him to accept the role. "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it.,'" he said to PEOPLE. Hemsworth called them his franchise "consultants."

"They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool," he said.