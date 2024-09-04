Elsa Pataky tributes Chris Hemsworth for Father's Day; 'The dad who does it all'

Elsa Pataky is celebrating her husband and the father of her three children. Father's Day was celebrated in Australia earlier this week, prompting a sweet tribute from Pataky, who took to social media to share some of her Chris Hemsworth's strengths alongside some adorable photos of him gamely keeping up with his wild kids.

In a post shared on Instagram, Pataky shared various photos of Hemsworth flexing his dad muscles. The images include moments captured all through their kids' lives, including doing water sports, being in bed surrounded by them as they watch television, spending time on the beach together, making paper crafts, roasting smores, and reading kids' books to them.

"Happy Father’s Day to the dad who does it all!!" Pataky captioned the post. "He is almost perfect!!!" she wrote, adding an emoji with its tongue out. "We love you soooo much! Hope all the dads had an amazing Father’s Day!"

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010, and share kids India, Tristan, and Sasha.

More details about Hemsworth's Father's Day celebrations

Hemsworth also took to social media to celebrate Father's Day. On his Instagram, he shared some photos of the special celebration, which he spent with his dad Craig, and his brother Luke. Photos showed the three of them enjoying their day as they took some motorcycles out for a ride. The three of them are wearing leather jackets, and appear to be enjoying a stunning sunset in Australia.

"Happy father’s days here in Australia! Fun ride with dad and bro," he captioned the post. The photos showed the three of them aboard Harley Davidson motorcycles, which got a special shout-out in the caption. "Thanks @harleydavidson for this trusty two-wheeled steed," he wrote.

Luke Hemsworth is also a father, having four kids with his wife Samantha: Holly, Ella, Harper Rose, and Alexandre.