Elsa Pataky wears sporty clothes while out shopping with her son Tristan

Elsa Pataky is back to her home in Australia. The Spanish actress spent some time in her native country, as she filmed a TV series called "Matices." Photographers captured her and her son Tristan in their home in Australia, as the two were spotted getting some shopping done.

© GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky and her son Tristan

Pataky and her son Tristan were photographed leaving a store. Both were wearing comfortable and sporty clothes, with Patakly wearing cream colored shorts, a white top, and some colorful sneakers. She wore her hair loose and wavy. Her son sported an adorable bowl cut and wore grey shorts, sneakers and a white t-shirt.

While Pataky carried a bag with some of their purchases, Tristan was also holding on to something, helping out his mom.

Pataky recently spent some time in Spain, working in her native country for the first time in a long while. She began her career working on Spanish shows and films, but made the transition to Hollywood in the early aughts, after getting cast in films like "Snakes on a Plane" and the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

"So happy to be shooting again in Spain with such an amazing cast," wrote Pataky in a post, showing her alongside her "Matices" castmates. She also provided a brief synopsis of the series in in her caption. "The patients of the series 'matices' have a arrived to complete their treatment. This psychological thriller takes a spin on what happens when a psychiatrist gives treatment to patients that are complicated and difficult to guide."

© GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky in Australia

Pataky and her family at the premiere of 'Transformers One'

Earlier this week, Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth were photographed at the red carpet of the animated film "Transformers One," which tells the origin story of Optimus Prime, voiced by Hemsworth himself. Pataky and her sons, Tristan and Sasha, were there to support Hemsworth, looking adorable and smiling brightly at the paparazzi.