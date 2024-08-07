Elsa Pataky's joyful update from Spain; 'Working, training hard and enjoying my beautiful Spain'

Elsa Pataky is going through a special moment in her life. The Spanish actress and model has spent the past few days in Spain, where she's working on a TV show. In a new Instagram post, she shared a bit of what she's been up to, showing her followers how she's spending her days in her native country.

© @elsapataky Elsa Pataky in Spain

Photos shared by Pataky showed some of what she's been up to over the past few days. The post was made up of videos and images, including photos of Pataky wearing some glasses as she practices her lines and reads her script, videos of herself working out with her friends, and plenty of time spent with her friends. A group photo showed Pataky with her friends, smiling happily after a workout, enjoying some popular city sights, and eating some delicious meals, like a plate filled with ham, toasted bread, and a red tomato spread.

"Working, training hard, and enjoying my beautiful Spain with the best cast!" she captioned the post.

Enrique Arce, a friend of Pataky's and a fellow actor, dropped a sweet comment in Spanish, revealing that the cast is spending time in Salamanca, where the series is likely being developed. "Beautiful people strolling through beautiful cities!! The cast of Matices discovering Salamanca."

© @elsapataky Elsa Pataky and her friends in Spain

More details about Pataky's new TV show

Pataky is currently shooting the series "Matices," which marks her return to acting in Span, with shooting taking place in Salamanca and Zamora. The series is a production of SkyShowtime, Secuoua Studios, and Stellarmedia. According to an early plot released by the studio, the series is described as a psychological thriller that follows six patients who participate in a rare treatment developed by a renowned psychiatrist. At some point, things go wrong, with a detective coming into the story to explore each of the patients' traumas and stories.