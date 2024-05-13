Elsa Pataky celebrates Mother’s Day ‘the Spanish way’

Elsa Pataky is celebrating Mother’s Day in the way that feels right to her. The Spanish actress shared a post of her family’s celebration, which was hosted in Australia with her mom and her brother, and featured one of her favorite meals.

Pataky shared a photo on her Instagram, showing her alongside her mother Cristina, her brother Cristian, and sister in law Silvia, with the four smiling for the cameras as they prepared a delicious looking Paella. The dish contains lobster tails, and all manner of seafood, and was being prepped on the proper Paella cooking dish. “Back in Australia celebrating Mother’s Day The Spanish way with my favourite paella,” she captioned the post. “Hope you all mum’s had the best Mother’s Day.”

Pataky received a lot of love on her special day. In her Instagram stories, she shared various photos and videos of her day, which included some time spent watching her boys surf. She also shared a photo with her mother, with the two smiling brightly for the cameras.

Chris Hemsworth’s sweet Mother’s Day post

Chris Hemsworth shared a sweet Mother’s Day post, celebrating his wife and his mother. “Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites!” he captioned the post, sharing photos of Pataky and his mother, Leonie. Pataky is seen with some whipped cream on her nose, smiling for the camera, while Leonie smiles for a selfie with Hemsworth.

More photos show Hemsworth and Pataky as they shot “Thor: Love and Thunder,” with him wearing his Thor superhero suit and Pataky dressed with a wig and some fangs, an image that was taken when she had a cameo in the film as one of Thor’s fleeting love interests.