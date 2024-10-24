Georgina Rodríguez reveals she was hospitalized for four days—What happened?

Georgina Rodríguez's social media presence has been off this week, and fans noticed. But no one knew just how serious things were until Georgina, who is dating Cristiano Ronaldo, shared on her Instagram that she’s been hospitalized for four days. Thankfully, the model is now back home recovering.

"Finally back home!" she wrote, sharing a picture from her hospital bed, showing a catheter in her arm at Saudi German Hospital. "I spent four days in the hospital with pneumonia. I'm better now but still recovering at home with my family," the mother added.

The photo also featured a beautiful flower arrangement from Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who wrote a handwritten card wishing her a speedy recovery.

With the green light from her doctors, Georgina is back home, where she’ll continue her treatment until she’s fully cleared. For now, she’s resting and enjoying time with her four kids—Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva, Matteo, Alana, and Bella Esmeralda—plus the care and support of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Happy days for the family

In one of her mid-October posts, Georgina shared a sweet moment where the youngest of the family led her siblings in singing together and doing a fun little dance.

Moments like these are bound to lift her spirits as she recovers. Fans have been sending their love and well-wishes since she announced her hospitalization.