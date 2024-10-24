David Beckham smiles as he visits his new $77 million mansion in Miami

David and Victoria Beckham have found a new home in Miami. David, who spends a long portion of his year in Miami, was photographed visiting the location, looking happy as he toured the place that's valued at $77 million.

© GrosbyGroup David Beckham's new home in Miami

The home is located on Biscayne Bay and appears to be the perfect fit for the family, composed of the two and their four children. The home consists of six acres, and nine bedrooms, making it the perfect space for the family and whatever friends they'd like to have over.

The mansion is also accessorized with 13 bathrooms, four half bathrooms, a living room, a theater room, a laundry room, a kitchen, and a dining room, making it the perfect place to bunker up for whatever occasion.

© GrosbyGroup David Beckham in his Miami home

Photos show David happy and excited as he greets some men, who were likely showing him around the place. According to reports, the Beckhams opted to pay the home in cash and upfront, which likely resulted in a better price.

David was photographed arriving at the home in his vintage car, a McLaren 750S, valued at 300 thousand dollars. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pink cap with the Inter Miami logo on it, proudly representing his team.

© GrosbyGroup David Beckham in his Miami home

It appears that David and Victoria are planning on moving full-time to Miami by 2025. The couple previously purchased an apartment in 2020 located in Downtown Miami's One Thousand Museum. The flat is the building's penthouse and it's a 10,335-square-foot full-floor residence that's luxurious and prestigious, even if it doesn't have the space and the privacy that their new home offers.

Reports claim the apartment is priced at $24 million.

Aside from their Miami residences, the Beckhams also have various properties in the UK, including a townhouse in London and a home in the Cotswolds.