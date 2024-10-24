Jelly Roll opens up about 100 pound weight loss journey; 'You won't recognize me'

Jelly Roll is celebrating many things. The musician, who's known for blending genres like rock, country, and hip hop, has experienced a professional boom that has made him one of the most notorious musicians working today. He's also achieving personal goals. Recently, he provided his followers with an update regarding his weight loss journey.

© GettyImages Jelly Roll was recently nominated for the Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll posted a video on social media, sharing that he's lost around 100 pounds over the past year. “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me,” he said in the video he shared earlier this week.

“I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have," he shared, revealing that he's been hitting the gym and has already hit his goal. Still, he wants to continue.

“When I see y'all in March for Canada dog,” he continued, “y'all aren't gonna recognize me, bro.”

Jelly Roll's lifestyle change

The video also features an appearance from his nutritionist Ian Larios, who revealed that Jelly Roll has been practicing various sports to lose weight, including basketball and boxing, and has adopted a lifestyle change that has altered his eating habits.

Larios revealed that one of Jelly Roll's favorite low-calorie and satiating snacks was bananas with some manuka honey and chocolate chips. He's also been eating a high-protein diet, which makes him feel fuller for longer periods of time while also boosting the development of muscle.

"We're taking away the oil and the batter from it, we're still having a high protein meal," said his trainer as he prepared him some chicken.

You can check out the full video below.

Jelly Roll's struggle with obesity

In past years, Jelly Roll has opened up about struggling with a myriad of conditions since he was young, including addiction and obesity. In 2023, he shared to fans that he was on a weight loss journey and was trying his hardest to be his best for the tour.

“Just know that I’m doing my part — I’m working out daily… praying and meditating …. Eating better – losing weight,” he wrote to fans on X.

“Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour… this is what growth and gratitude look like in real-time.”