Barack Obama showcased his rapping skills by performing one of Eminem's biggest hits

The world of entertainment and politics collided when Eminem welcomed former United States President Barack Obama to the stage during an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in Michigan. While Obama's goal is to convince citizens to vote in November, he showed his rapping skills and briefly performed one of Eminem's biggest hits.

Obama, who quoted the rapper's 2002 hit song "Lose Yourself," said: "I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," Obama said. "I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti."

© DOMINIC GWINN Rapper Eminem introduces former president Barack Obama during a rally to supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris 2024 presidential run in Detroit, MI, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Obama continued rapping the 2004 Grammy-winning song: "I'm nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting ..."

"I love me some Eminem," Obama concluded.

For the rapper, the love is mutual; moments before, he explained that he "wrote down a few things I wanted to say" to honor Obama. "I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons," Eminem said. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about the retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known," he continued. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld," said Eminem.

© Anadolu American rapper Eminem attends a rally of former US President Barack Obama supporting Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign in Detroit, Michigan, United States on October 22, 2024. (Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This is not the first time Eminem has supported a Democratic candidate. He previously supported Obama's political career, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, and now supports the Kamala-Walz ticket. The rapper previously dedicated a freestyle rap to Donald Trump at the BET Awards.

Celebrities supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz include Taylor Swift, Marc Anthony, Oprah, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Usher, and Eva Longoria. Meanwhile, celebrities endorsing Trump include Nicky Jam, Anuel, and Hulk Hogan.

Marc Anthony recently encouraged Americans to vote. He told Latinos to remember what happened during Hurricane Maria. “This election goes way beyond political parties. Let’s remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED,” he said. “That’s why I support Kamala Harris for president.”

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis

Anthony recounted his experience of Donald Trump's presidency. “Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Donald Trump was president. I remember what he did and said about Puerto Rico, about our people. I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief," he said.