Former Trump aide and 'The Apprentice' alum endorses Kamala Harris for President

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Donald Trump aide and participant of his reality show 'The Apprentice' is sharing her support for Kamala Harris. Over the past years, Omarosa's perspective on Trump has shifted; what started as a positive working relationship that saw them through programs like "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice" and a stint in the White House in 2017 has now morphed into something else, with Omarosa criticizing Trump in her memoir "Unhinged."

© Pool Omarosa worked under Trump's administration in 2017

In a new interview, Omarosa has revealed she's planning on voting for Kamala Harris on November 5th. When asked about her experience working in politics, she revealed that politics in the US needed new voices. "I hope that Kamala Harris will usher in a new generation of young political leaders," she said. "When she wins — if she wins — I hope she’ll usher in fresh energy."

She also said that a loss to Harris would be "devastating" for Trump's ego. “Donald Trump has been defeated before, and I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color," she said. "He reserves his most vitriolic attacks for women of color."

Omarosa shared that a Harris win would have a big impact on the world, particularly young people of color. "I believe the nation will choose the leader they need at this time, and I believe that that leader is Vice President Kamala Harris."

Omarosa's political career

© NBC NewsWire Omarosa released a memoir titled 'Unhinged'

While Omarosa has a lengthy career in celebrity television, she's also had plenty of experience in politics, serving under Trump and Bill Clinton's administration. "Young women should have an opportunity to serve at the highest levels of government," she said in the interview.

"I had a chance to do it twice, which I think is more than enough in anybody’s lifetime."