Watch Sebastian Stan's first scenes as Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' trailer

Sebastian Stan is taking on one of the world's biggest roles. The actor is starring as Donald Trump in "The Apprentice," a film that follows the relationship between a young Trump and his mentor Roy Cohn. The film's first trailer was released today, teasing a story that's likely to raise some controversy.

Stan's performance of Trump seems muted, with him wearing a blonde wig and suits from the 70s. While his voice shares some of Trump's mannerisms, the effect is not distracting, which seems like a wise choice for this particular film. The role of Cohn is played by Jeremy Strong, who is giving a more bombastic performance. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi, an Iranian filmmaker who previously directed "Holy Spider" and "Border."

“Attack, attack, attack; admit nothing, deny everything; no matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat,” advises Cohn in the trailer. "You have to be willing to do anything to anyone to win.”

"A young Donald Trump eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn, the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” reads the film's description. “Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé — someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.”

More details about 'The Apprentice'

"The Apprentice" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and will premiere in the US before the presidential elections, on October 11th.

Following the film's initial release, there was some tension between Donald Trump's legal team and the film's distribution, with the former issuing various legal notices to the latter. "We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers," said Trump's legal team to NBC News in May. "This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.”