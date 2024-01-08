Watch Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in new photos of ‘The Apprentice’

Sebastian Stan is ready for the role of a lifetime. The actor was photographed on the set of “The Apprentice,” where he plays a young Donald Trump. Photos show him wearing a blonde wig and some prosthetics, resulting in the Marvel actor bearing a noticeable resemblance to the former President.

©GrosbyGroup



Sebastian Stan on the set of “The Apprentice”

Photos show Stan in a blonde wig and in a black tux. It appears like Stan and his costars were shooting in a cementery in Toronto, with previous photos capturing the actors’ busy schedule, showing Stan eating a sandwich on a park bench as it snowed out. According to the photo agency, The Grosby Group, Stan and his co-stars were filming the funeral of Freddy, one of Trump’s brothers, who died in September 1981.

Another photo shows Stan in the cementery with his co-stars. The film stars himself, Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, and “Succession’s” Jeremy Strong playing the role of Roy Cohn, a noted lawyer and Trump’s mentor.

©GrosbyGroup



Sebastian Stan and his costars

More about “The Apprentice”

“The Apprentice” is directed by award winning Ali Abbasi and is written by Gabriel Sherman. The film is based on Trump’s life and the formation of his real estate empire, trailing his marriage to the late Ivana Trump and the relationship between Trump and Cohn. “It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers,” reads the film’s logline.

Related Video: 2024 Golden Globe Nominations Loading the player...