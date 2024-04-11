WATCH: Sebastian Stan’s official first look as a young Donald Trump

A first look of the film “The Apprentice” has been teased, showing Sebastian Stan playing a young version of Donald Trump. The film, which will explore Trump’s ascent to power and the formation of his real estate empire, will premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

©Courtesy of Apprentice Productions Ontario Inc. / Profile Productions 2 Aps / Tailored Films LTD. 2023



Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan

The photo shows Stan and Jeremy Strong in the backseat of a car. Stan wears a suit and a yellow wig, and is speaking on the phone, looking a lot like Trump in the ‘80s. Still, despite the similarity, there appear to be no overt use of prosthetics, resulting in a grounded look that might make the film more pallatable to audiences of all political ideologies.

Strong is playing the role of Roy Cohn, a lawyer and political fixer. The relationship between Cohn and Trump seems to be one of the most important elements that the film will explore.

“The Apprentice” is directed by Ali Abbasi, and written by Gabe Sherman, follows Trump in the ‘80s and ‘90s, exploring his rise to prominence and his marriage to the late Ivana Trump, who’ll be played by Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova. The film also co-stars Martin Donovan as Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

©GettyImages



Sebastian Stan at Lincoln Center

‘The Apprentice’ at Cannes

Today, it was announced that “The Apprentice” was a part of the lineup of films that will be participating on this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes is known as one of the most exclusive of film festivals in the world, often launching prestigious films that end up on the receiving end of critical admiration and award attention. Some of the films that will be spotlighted this year include the new projects of directors like Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola, and David Cronenberg.