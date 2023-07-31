Shawn Mendes shows off strong abs in Ibiza after Camila Cabello breakup

Shawn Mendes is living his best single life in Ibiza, Spain. The fan-favorite singer is currently on vacation with his friends, enjoying the warm weather and swimming in the ocean, following his recent split from Camila Cabello.

The 24-year-old musician was spotted showing off his big biceps and strong abs while working on his tan. Shawn was joined by his friends, enjoying a boat ride and taking some selfies.

The singer was all smiles having a casual conversation with his crew, before jumping into the ocean and going for a swim. He was also seen enjoying some drinks and walking on the beach accompanied by some mystery girls.

Last month Shawn made headlines after his split from Camila was made public. The former celebrity couple rekindled their romance in April after sharing a sweet moment during the first weekend of Coachella. And while many thought they would get back together, the two singers did not make it work this time around after going through their first breakup in November 2021.

A close source to the former couple revealed to Us Weekly that it was Camila “who ultimately decided to end things,” and explained that Shawn “is very upset” that the relationship didn’t work between them. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together,” the insider said to the publication.

It had been previously reported that the couple were almost living together, after being spotted in New York City and Los Angeles, going on romantic dates, wearing matching outfits, and even working out together. The source went on to say that they were first “excited at the possibility” of rekindling their romance.