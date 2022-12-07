Shania Twain replaces Brad Pitt lyrics with a new heartthrob: ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Shania Twain is changing things up! The legendary singer accepted the Music Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards, and made a special performance of her hit songs ‘Any Man of Mine,’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman.’

She also took time to perform her latest single ‘Waking Up Dreaming,’ making the crowd go wild, and even surprising her fans when she swapped the lyrics to her song, replacing ‘Brad Pitt’ for another handsome Hollywood star.

It seems Shania is not that ‘Impressed’ with Pitt anymore, as she chose to change the name in the lyrics for none other than Ryan Reynolds, who was present at the awards ceremony.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds!” she said to the cameras, which showed Reynolds’ surprise. “Oh my God, me?!” the actor can be seen saying, after realizing what happened.

Shania also got very emotional receiving her award during the star-studded night. “From a very young age, I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” she explained. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you’re able to record them and share them with the whole world. It’s a great honor to be respected as a songwriter. But the biggest honor for me is knowing people have found strength and inspiration in what I have to sing, in my work. So thank you, I love you for that.”

She continued, “Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and for highlighting my work as having a significant impact. I’m not sure if that’s the right thing to say, but that’s always my wish: to inspire people with my music.”

“I always miss my mother right now at these moments in life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team – you are the ones who really fill that space. Not my mother’s space, but you’re here with me and you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. And I will always be grateful for that, thank you.”