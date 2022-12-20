Brad Pitt is going strong with girlfriend Ines de Ramon: Who is she?

It seems the relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon is going strong! A close source to the couple revealed to ET some details about their romance, and it seems like the pair might be taking things seriously.

The source explained that the 59-year-old actor and the 30-year-old jewelry designer are “enjoying spending time” together, and Brad is “getting to know her better,” as they seem to share some more things in common.

“They are having a good time together,” the source said, revealing that while the designer has been receiving a lot of attention from the media, she is still very much into Brad. “Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad.”

This is not the first time Ines has to deal with the media attention, as she was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, best known for his performance in the popular series ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Rumors about their romance started after Brad and Ines were spotted having fun at a Bono concert on November 13, with a different source revealing to People that they had been “dating for months,” after meeting “through a mutual friend.”

Following the concert, Ines was seen hanging out with Brad at the red carpet premiere of his latest film ‘Babylon,’ which could indicate that they are taking things seriously, as this was a very important event for the actor.

Ines also joined the actor for his 59th birthday over the weekend. The pair were photographed smiling and talking to each other. A source revealed that Ines thinks Brad is “very sweet,” and they are even planning on spending New Year’s Eve together.