Angelina Jolie leaves her role in the United Nations

Angelina Jolie announced that she’d be quitting her role with the United Nations. Despite her decision to move on, she said she would continue to work as a humanitarian.

Over the past 20 years, Jolie played the role of a special envoy with the U.N. Refugee Agency, going on over 60 assignments all over the world. This year, Jolie went to Yemen and Ukraine, visiting refugees and providing aid.

“I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy. I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” she said in a statement. “After 20 years working within the U.N. system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions.”

The U.N. also shared their thoughts, thanking Jolie for her work and her commitment to humanitarian causes. “After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,“ said Filippo Grandi. ”I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.“