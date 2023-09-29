Why Kris Jenner stopped Corey Gamble from appearing in ‘Yellowstone’

Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could have been a TV star. In the season premiere of “The Kardashians,” Jenner and Gamble discussed “Yellowstone,” and why Jenner ultimately stopped Gamble from being featured on the show.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating for years

In the premiere of the fourth season of “The Kardashians,” Jenner discussed her love of “Yellowstone.” “If it wasn't for you, I would be a ‘Yellowstone’ star,” said Gamble. Kim Kardashian appears confused by this information, asking if Gamble was really going to be featured on the show. “Correct,” said Jenner. "Because I told him to say no... I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship."

Khloe Kardashian pitched in and said that if the roles were reversed, Jenner would have appeared on the show. “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss Kevin Costner,” she said, "I'm sure you would take it."

"Oh, that's a hard yes," said Jenner.

Jenner and Gamble began dating in 2014. "Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him," said Jenner of her relationship with Gamble to PEOPLE.

Kevin Costner is the star of “Yellowstone”

Yellowstone’s success

“Yellowstone” began airing in 2018, prompting a resurgence in Kevin Costner’s career. Over the course of the series run, Costner has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and has won a Golden Globe. The series is set to conclude this November, with a continuation starring Matthew McConaughey being in the works.

