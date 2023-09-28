Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ‘never had’ a beer before: ‘Oh, it is kind of sweet!’

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have made a shocking revelation. The two famous sisters admitted to never having tried a beer before during the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ Season 4 of the show premiered last Thursday, and this seems to be one of the most surprising truths revealed by the celebrity family.

During a conversation with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Khloé explained that she prefers to have other types of drinks. And while it seemed like she never tasted a beer before, she clarified the statement in one of her confessionals.

“I’ve never had a regular beer,” she said to the viewers. “I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea,” Khloé added.

The producers corrected Khloé by confirming to her that Corona is from Mexico. She also asked her sisters if the beer was supposed to be mixed with something. “Don’t you put a lemon in it?” she asked Kendall, who said that “beer is not bad.”

But the conversation did not stop there, as Kim revealed that she had not had any type of beer before. “I don’t think I will like it,” Kim said. “Oh, it is kind of sweet! I’ve never had a beer.” The celebrity family is known for their hilarious moments when talking about regular foods and daily situations, with Kris previously paying at In-N-Out with several hundred dollar bills.

Kim also went viral after ordering pasta in Italy in 2022. “Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne,” she said, after asking, “What is tortellini?”