Khloe Kardashian debuts a new strawberry blonde hairstyle

Kardashian shared the news of her look over social media.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Khloe Kardashian is trying out a new hairstyle for the summer. The media personality shared a new post showing off her hairstyle, which marks a pronounced departure from her previous blonde hairstyle.

Kardashian shared the new look across various photos in her social media. The image shows her with a strawberry blonde look, wearing a tight print dress. She looks joyful in all images, jumping and celebrating her new hairstyle. “Strawberry Shortcake Vibes,” she captioned the post. She then tagged Tracey Cunningham, her hairstylist for “giving me the prettiest strawberry red.”

The comments section was packed with plenty of supporting comments. “OBSESSED with this twin!!” wrote the Strawberry Shortcake official account.

Khloe Kardashian at The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kardashian opens up about post-pregnancy weight loss

In an appearance on SHE MD podcast, Kardashian discussed her issues with emotional eating. “I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, ‘Wait!’ I would feel so good eating. And then ... so bad after,” she said.

“And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time.”

She revealed that she now embraces a holistic approach to her health, focusing on her emotional and physical well-being. She also began pinpointing her bad habits and began cutting them one by one.

