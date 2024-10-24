Throwback Thursday: Watch Timothée Chalamet's 'Lil Timmy Tim' rap performance in high school

Timothée Chalamet has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with an incredible resume. But just 12 years ago, he was just "Lil Timmy Tim." An epic video of the actor doing a rap and dance performance at La Guardia High School in 2012 has gone viral over the years, and today, we invite you to relive the magic for #throwbackthursday.

The performance is epic, with Chalamet committing 100% to his lyrics and dance moves. "It's Lil' Timmy Tim, I am a boss. You really like my shirt? Should I take it off? See me with a girl, and you know it's getting cuddly. See me in the hallway, and you know I hit my dougie," he raps. “What's wrong with that kid, do he really think that he’s Black?" is another notable lyric.

A social media page recently posted the clip, and commenters were obsessed. "No wonder this kylie first Caucasian!!!!" "Main character; and he knew it," and" The fact he had friends willing to be his dance crew is just a testament to talent! They saw the vision!" read some of the comments.

It also reminded fans of the Saturday Night Live "Rap Roundtable" sketch he did with Pete Davidson in 2021.

Cringe or the best video on the internet?

© Getty Chalamet's musical talent has helped his incredible career

While Chalamet, who starred as Willy Wonka, thinks they're embarrassing, he can thank the videos for helping his career. Wonka director Paul King admitted that watching his high school videos played a large part in casting Chalamet. When asked about it at the Wonka premiere, the actor said, "Because my digital footprint will last forever, he saw these cringe, embarrassing videos it made him think, 'this guy has no shame."

The actor put his impressive voice to use again in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s bio-drama about Bob Dylan. A trailer for the film shows Chalamet singing “Girl From the North Country” as he arrives in New York from Minnesota.