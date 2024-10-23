Shakira reminisces about past relationship with Pique and friendships; 'It wasn't for me, but I got good friends'

Shakira is preparing to embark on the biggest tour of her career. The Colombian artist is facing unprecedented levels of fame, with all of it arriving on her 12th studio album. It's a rare achievement and one she's savoring for as long as she can.

© Getty Images Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years

In a new interview, Shakira discussed her tour, her music, and her relationship with love and romance. Over the past couple of years, her split from her partner of 11 years Gerard Pique was one of the most discussed events in pop culture, with her writing an album centered on her heartbreak and this new stage in her life that she's exploring.

"I can't say I'm an absolute skeptic because my parents are the best demonstration of the love that can exist between partners," she said in an interview in Spanish with GQ Spain. She continues to say that while her parents' dynamic is beautiful and hard-worked, the two are part of a "VIP where not everyone is allowed."

"A few get in and they're lucky to be in there," she said. "It wasn't for me, but I got good friends."

At another point in the interview, Shakira discussed her approach to writing romance songs, tracking her development and perspective from her first love-sick song "Magia" to her most recent heartbreak anthem "Ultima." "It's not the same," she said after a long pause.

"Romantic love let me down. It affected my character. It's irredeemable, for now at least, that I lost trust in someone else. The healing process is long. It'll take me several records," she said, laughing.

"It's a lie that with 'Ultima' I got everything off of my chest. There's always more to dig."

Shakira's beautiful and healing friendships

© @shakira Shakira and her friends celebrating the release of her single 'Soltera'

Shakira also opened up about her friendships, revealing that they've been pivotal in facing some of the most challenging moments of her personal life. "I've realized that friendship is longer than love. I didn't know that. Life took a husband from me but gave me so many friends. I never felt as loved, as held, as I did by my friends. I must have done something right in life to have so many people that love me," she said.

"These friendships have been there for 20 years or even some new ones that are bulletproof. These are life's rewards. When there's so much pain, God squeezes but he lets you breathe."

Shakira's upcoming "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" will kick off next year, with tickets for North America available for pre-sale on her website.