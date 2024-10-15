Single's Party: Shakira celebrates with Belinda, Danna, Kenia Os, and more

Shakira is celebrating with her girlfriends and colleagues. Over the past couple of days, Shakira has been promoting her latest single, "Soltera," pairing up with some of the most famous women in the entertainment industry.

Over the past few days, Shakira has taken to social media to share her encounters with some of these women, including artists and icons like Belinda, Danna, and Kenia Os, who celebrated the release and success of the single.

Shakira also shared a video of the party that her close friend Lele Pons organized in her honor, celebrating the launch of her single. The party was accessorized with all manner of entertainment, including a mechanical bull available to ride, balloons, pizzas, and plenty of fun times spent amongst friends.

Aside from the singers we listed above, other celebrities were in attendance, including the current Miss Universe Sheyniss Palacios, the model Karolina Kurkova, and the influencer Eliane Gallero.

"Soltera's House Party," Shakira captioned the post, tagging some of her guests.

One of the funniest moments of the evening was captured in the video, where Shakira revealed that she and Belinda couldn't stay away from the pizza. "Belinda and I haven't stopped eating," she said in Spanish. "We're the only ones that haven't stopped eating," she said, prompting laughs from the table and some reproach from Belinda, who called her out for not eating all of the corners of her pizza.

Shakira's catharsis

Over the past year, Shakira has released her latest record, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," discussing the painful process she went through to compose some of her most personal songs to date.

"Now I'm husband-less," she joked of her productivity in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "The husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free! Now I can actually work!"