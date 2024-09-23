What are Shakira, Danna, Anitta, and Lele Pons up to?

Shakira is readying for her world tour. And what's a better way to build some excitement than releasing a collaboration with some of the world's leading female artists?

Over the past few days, Shakira has been teasing her new song on social media, which drops this September 25. The song features Danna, Anitta, and Lele Pons, who'll also be featured in the music video.

Shakira shared the cover of the song, which is called "Soltera," and features the four singers taking a shot together as they laugh.

Earlier this week, Shakira shared a video of herself and her collaborators alongside model Winnie Harlow, with all of them dancing along to a teaser of the song. As they all dance together, they're seen huddling closer, dancing, and laughing for the camera, clearly having a good time. "Mexico, Colombia, Brasil, Jamaica and Venezuela are present!" she captioned the post.

A couple of weeks ago, Shakira and her collaborators were spotted at LIV, one of the most famous nightclubs in Miami. Throughout the night, the women were seen dancing and enjoying themselves, with Shakira at one point taking the stage for a performance, where she sang and showed off some of her dance moves.

Insiders report that Shakira and her team requested clubgoers to put their phones away, maintaining some secrecy as to what will appear in the music video. It was also reported that Harlow's boyfriend, Kyle Kuzuma, and the rapper French Montana were in attendance.

When is Shakira kicking off her tour?

Shakira is set to embark on "Las Mujeres Ya no Llora World Tour this November 2nd. Her US stops include cities like Los Angeles, San Antonio, Boston, New York, Chicago, and more. She concludes the US leg of her tour this December 15th. She's expected to announce stops in Europe and Latin America in the coming weeks.