Grayson Murray, 30, dies one day after withdrawing from tournament

The sports world is reeling from the tragic news of Grayson Murray’s death at the age of 30, just one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, citing illness. The golfer had played the first round and part of the second before announcing his withdrawal. “We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” wrote PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, expressed their grief in another statement. “We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.” They thanked everyone for their support and mentioned the sad circumstances of his death, indicating that he had taken his own life.

The statement continued, “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

©GettyImages



Murray with his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie

The family also expressed their gratitude to the sports organization. “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire golf world for their outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and we know he is now at peace.”

Murray was also loved by Christiana Ritchie, his fiancée, with whom he was planning their wedding before his tragic death. The couple met at the American Express tournament in Palm Springs and after dating, lived together in Florida.

The athlete, originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, was regarded as one of the best junior golfers globally. He won three world titles in this category in 2006, 2007, and 2008. At 16, he became the second-youngest player to make the cut in the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour, becoming the second-youngest player worldwide to achieve this feat. At 19, he played in the 2013 US Open and won the 2017 Barbasol Championship at 23. Earlier this year, Murray claimed his second PGA Tour title by winning the Sony Open in Hawaii.