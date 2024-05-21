911 star Ryan Guzman opens up about mental health and death of tWitch

Ryan Guzman is opening up about some of the toughest moments in his life. The “911” star was featured in an episode of the podcast “I’ve Never Said This Before,” hosted by Tommy DiDario, opened up about his mental health and the death of his close friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Ryan and tWitch at a holiday screening of ‘Step Up Revolution’ for a children’s hospital

Guzman opened up about his mental health on the podcast, revealing that he tried to take his own life. “I had been hesitant to actually say any of this for so long because, you know, it’s been years upon years...I’ve really never said this out loud, especially onto a public platform,” he said in the podcast. He shared that that moment in his life and the death of his close friend tWitch were incredibly impactful for him, describing them as “the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life.” He shared that the moments “have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy towards every individual.”

He asked listeners, especially men, to discuss their mental health and to look for help if they need it. “I would implore that all men renounce this fact of ‘You’re a tough man, you have to hold all this in,’ but lean on your brother,“ he said.

Guzman’s moving dance tribute to tWitch

Earlier this month, Guzman shared a dance video dedicated to tWitch, sharing that he was a big inspiration in his life. “Thank you, Twitch! You changed my life without getting the proper feedback from me,” he wrote. “Quick confession... Since Step Up, I’ve been so afraid to dance. For fear of being judged on the principle, I played a professional dancer in a movie and was held to a standard of dance I couldn’t uphold. It was Twitches voice in my head that reminded me to get out of my head and dance for the fun of it.”