Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s mom remembers her son on the anniversary of his death

Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is taking a moment to honor the memory of her beloved son. This comes on the first anniversary of his passing, as she reflects on the life and legacy of her son, who was loved and admired by many.

“A year ago today,” she captioned the post, “You sent your last I love you’s, your final check-ins and closed your eyes in this earthly realm and awoke with all the ancestors in the presence of God.”

“My first born [sic], my first heartbeat,” Connie continued. “My beautiful son, Stephen Laurel Boss, I miss you beyond words and love you through eternity. #LLSLB 09/29/82-12/12/22🕊️♾️❤️💙🙏🏽,” she concluded.

A few days before, Allison Holker observed her first wedding anniversary without her late husband. The couple would have been celebrating ten years of marriage.

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she shared on Instagram. “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart, I celebrate our love.”

In May, Allison spoke about how she and her family handled tWitch’s death. “My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time, there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it’s been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now,” said Holker to People.