Allison Holker’s emotional message on the anniversary of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death: ‘Grief never ends’

Allison Holker is opening up about her grief journey ahead of the one-year anniversary of her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss tragic death. The beloved dancer and star of the Ellen DeGeneres Show died in December 2022.

“Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” Holker wrote on social media. “Keep believing and keep dancing through,” she added, with online users sharing some kind words amid the difficult time.

“From a fellow Widow, I’m so proud of you for choosing to be happy. It’s not an easy choice, and often you feel so much guilt for being happy, but you deserve to be happy,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I was widowed at 29 by suicide, and this caption really does encapsulate the truth. Keep fighting for the light. Life is beautiful. Proud of you!”

“You’re such an inspiration! Thank you for your posts. This will be my 3rd Christmas without my Fiance. He took his life at 36,” one person added. Back in September Allison shared a photo with her kids, with a birthday tribute to her late husband.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind, and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us, and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together,” she continued, “We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love,” describing the special day as “a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”