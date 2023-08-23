Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The journey of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker Boss‘ daughter Weslie Boss has been marked by shifts, transformations, and self-expression. Thanks to her famous mom and late stepdad, Boss, who grew up under the spotlight, showcased an incredible style evolution.
From her adorable childhood days to her current status as a chic teenager, Weslie’s style journey reflects her personal growth and her unique fashion sense.
