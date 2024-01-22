Allison Holker reveals if she is open to dating after the death Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss passed away over a year ago, and his widow, Allison Holker, opened up for the first time about how she sees her future. “It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again,” Holker said during an episode of Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast. “And then also, could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else?”

She added, “It’s a very complex situation I’ve found myself in.”

Allison and tWitch were married nine years before Boss’ untimely passing in December 2022. Despite her loss, she is open to starting a new relationship.

“At the end of the day, I love life. So, would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know,” she explained. “I am just such a lover of life and experience and adventure and I still find that the world is such a beautiful place, and there’s so much to be experienced. So, to what kind of capacity, what that looks like, I don’t know.”

“Life and love is just something I’ve always believed in,” she added.

Losing her husband has been challenging. “I had so many dark spaces I was in, that I had to be in for so many reasons, and I had to work through all these different processes of all these different things, but I have,” she shared. “I’ve worked through them, and we’ll see what happens.”

Before the passing of tWitch, the couple embarked on the heartfelt endeavor that encapsulates their family’s unwavering spirit. Keep Dancing Through A Boss Family Groove is a beautiful tale that embodies their shared mission. The book was released on January 16, 2024.

“The kids had such an incredible time working on this and @disneybooks has been such a fantastic partnership. If you use the link in my bio you will receive a signed copy. https://800ceoread.com/keepdancingthrough Thank you all so much for your endless support it is so felt and we appreciate it more than you could ever know. Sending you all our LOVE ❤️,” she shared in 2023.