Allison Holker Boss shows the first hardcopy of the children’s book she wrote with tWitch

Allison Holker Boss took to social media to share a glimpse of the first hardcopy of the children’s book she wrote with tWitch. The dancer and TV host finds solace and strength in preserving the cherished legacy of her late husband.

Before the untimely passing of tWitch, they embarked on the heartfelt endeavor that encapsulates their family’s unwavering spirit.Keep Dancing Through A Boss Family Groove is a beautiful tale that embodies their shared mission. While the book is set to be released on January 16, 2024, its essence can already be felt through pre-orders.

Holker Boss shared a video of her opening the box containing the book delivered to her home. “KEEP DANCING THROUGH a Boss Family Groove. Such a special moment for our family. This is the very first time unboxing and seeing our book,” she revealed on Instagram.

“The kids had such an incredible time working on this and @disneybooks has been such a fantastic partnership. If you use the link in my bio you will receive a signed copy. https://800ceoread.com/keepdancingthrough Thank you all so much for your endless support it is so felt and we appreciate it more than you could ever know. Sending you all our LOVE ❤️.”

Their collaborative journey began in 2021, as they poured their love and creativity into the pages of this book. Allison’s dedication ensures that Stephen’s legacy lives on, bringing joy and inspiration to children and families everywhere.

Through the book, the Boss family invites us to embrace the power of resilience and the beauty of unity, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, love and passion can create magic that transcends time.