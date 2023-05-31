tWitch’s Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss teams up with national retailer to raise mental health awareness

Allison Holker Boss, the esteemed widow of tWitch’s Boss, has once again partnered with DICK’S Sporting Goods in a noble effort to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

In her latest campaign, Holker Boss passionately encourages individuals to share their struggles and seek solace in the profound realization that they are not alone in their journey toward healing and wellness.

“I am honored to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods for Mental Health Awareness Month. I hope you’ll take a moment to watch this special message,” she wrote on Instagram.

©GettyImages



Allison Holker attends the NAMI West Los Angeles first annual 2023 Mental Health Gala honoring the life & legacy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss at Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

“I share how asking for support, as well physical movement, have been essential to caring for my mental health. Please remember, you don’t have to suffer in silence,” she assures. “If you or anyone you know are struggling, please know that help is available. Dial 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support.”

On the evening of May 12th, the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, hosted the first annual 2023 NAMI West Los Angeles Mental Health Gala. Attendees were thrilled to see Allison Holker Boss and her daughter Weslie Fowler make their first public appearance since the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The mother-daughter duo, who have been coping with their loss in private, were honored with the prestigious Heart of a Champion award at the event. The gala celebrated the Boss family’s resilience and a chance to pay tribute to Stephen and his incredible legacy in the entertainment industry.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Allison Holker and Weslie Fowler attend the NAMI West Los Angeles first annual 2023 Mental Health Gala honoring the life & legacy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss at Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

The Move with Kindness Foundation, which Stephen founded to promote kindness and compassion, was also recognized at the event. Guests were moved by the touching tribute to Stephen and his unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy.

It was a night to remember for all who attended, as the community came together to honor them and continue the vital work of raising awareness for mental health issues.