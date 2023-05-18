tWitch’s wife Allison Holker and her daughter accept award on his behalf

Allison Holker and Weslie Fowler accepted a mental health honor in honor of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Holker and her 14 year old daughter attended the National Alliance of Mental Illness Gala where they accepted the Heart of a Champion Award.

©GettyImages



Holker and Fowler at the gala

Holker and Fowler looked stunning for the occasion, both wearing black. While Holker’s dress showed some of her stomach, Fowler’s dress had some trasluscent sections. Holker wore her hair in an updo while Fowler wore it loose and curly.

Following tWitch’s death, Holker has made it her mission to shed a light on mental health issue plaguing people all over the country. She and her family partnered up with their local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness while also launching a foundation to support mental health initiatives called Move with Kindness.

©GettyImages



Holker and Fowler

“Thank you Derek [Hough] and Jenna [Dewan] for coming out and helping to present this award for our family and our beloved Stephen. I call him Stephen, you call him Stephen and tWitch, and we love him for being both,” said Holker in her speech. "Thank you to NAMI West LA for this incredible honor. We promise to continue to move from love and joy forever and always, and to continue to inspire and lead and to teach and to grow."

She concluded her speech on a positive note, thanking her friends and everyone who’s supported her, especially her daughter. "I want to say a special thank you to my friends for just being the most incredible people and supporting us at this special time and to all of you for opening your arms and while he was here and making us feel so safe. And Weslie, I'm so proud of you and I love you. Thank you."

