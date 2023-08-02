Allison Holker Boss enjoys family trip to Walt Disney World months after the tragic loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Allison Holker Boss is making her and her kids the best summer vacation after the tragic loss of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died in December 2022 at 40.

The 35-year-old dancer, tv host, and author took to social media to share some snaps from her and her family’s trip to Walt Disney World. The beautiful images show Allison’s crew posing in front of the beloved Cinderella Castle and meeting Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Park’s Town Square Theater.

Holker Boss enjoyed the magic of the Orlando theme park with her son Maddox, 7, and daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3. tWitch Boss’s widow captioned the pictures “DISNEYWORLD.”

While coping with the heart-wrenching loss of Boss, Allison remains steadfast in her commitment to cherish and support her children through their shared journey.

Allison Holker Boss wrote a children’s book with tWitch

Allison Holker Boss finds solace and strength in preserving the cherished legacy of her late husband. Together, they embarked on a heartfelt endeavor, a children’s book that encapsulates their family’s unwavering spirit.

Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, is a beautiful tale that embodies their shared mission. While the book is set to be released on January 16, 2024, its heartfelt essence can already be felt through pre-orders.

(L-R) Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures‘ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Their collaborative journey began in 2021, as they poured their love and creativity into the pages of this book. Allison’s dedication ensures that Stephen’s legacy lives on, bringing joy and inspiration to children and families everywhere.

Through the book, the Boss family invites us to embrace the power of resilience and the beauty of unity, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, love and passion can create magic that transcends time.