Allison Holker triumphantly returns to dancing eight months after the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Renowned dancer and choreographer Allison Holker has returned triumphantly to the dance floor after an absence of over eight months since the tragic passing of her husband and dance partner, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Allison shared a heartwarming moment with the world on August 23 through a TikTok video. The video showcased her and her 15-year-old daughter, Weslie, dancing to “My Heart Will Go On” remix from the famous movie Titanic. The song choice was emotional and significant because of the feelings Allison has experienced since her husband’s death.

In the caption, she aptly expressed her sentiments, stating, “When your life is a mess but you’re just trying to vibe.” The heartwarming video received a response of love and positivity from viewers and fans alike. Daughter Weslie commented, “Lol we’re funny,” to which Allison lovingly responded, “Hahahha...love you.”

A few days later, on August 26, Allison shared another TikTok video featuring herself and her friend Brittany Russell dancing to Missy Elliott’s energetic track “Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch.” The caption of the video reads, “Excited to be back.” This exuberant display of energy and enthusiasm resonated with Allison’s followers as she officially returned to dance with confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

In her Instagram post, where she also shared the video, Allison opened up about her mixed emotions. She felt overwhelmed with fear and excitement as she stepped back onto the dance floor. “Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now ,and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!” she said.

In her return to the dance floor, Allison not only celebrates her journey but also pays tribute to her late husband’s legacy by embracing the passion they both shared.