Camila Cabello dances in the rain at Karol G’s concert in Miami

Camila Cabello proved to be a good friend to Karol G. The ‘Havana’ singer showed support for the Colombian musician, during her recent concert in Miami, showing off her dance moves, singing along to some of her hit songs, and even sharing a sweet moment with her after the concert ended.

Camila was all smiles having the time of her life at the Hard Rock Stadium, during Karol G’s second night in Miami, as part of her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour. Camila shared some videos with her friends, jumping in excitement at the VIP section, despite being caught in the rain.

“Instagram versus Reality,” she wrote on Instagram, showing a clip during the first part of the show, and another one completely drenched. The rain was not a problem for Camila, who did not stop dancing and showed off her all-white outfit, paired with minimal jewelry, and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

“Karol G LA ROMPISTE,” she wrote in Spanish. “Let’s go dancing soon in the rain again,” Camila added, “BICHOTA SEASON 4EVR,” commenting with a hurricane emoji. Camila also stopped by Karol G’s dressing room after the show, changing into a ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ white hoodie and twinning with the singer.

The pair hugged each other and posed for a photo, with fans going crazy after their interaction. “Selena was missing… It would be the perfect trio!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “We need a collabbbb.” Other of Karol G’s celebrity friends have been spotted at her recent shows, including Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara, and Eiza Gonzalez at her Los Angeles concert.