"Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show : Photocall At Chateau De Versailles©GettyImages
Celebrity looks

Karol G stuns in an off-the-shoulder gown and ombré pink hair at Jacquemus’ fashion show

The Colombian singer arrived at the show by boat and was joined by other celebrities

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Karol G attended Jacquemus‘ Spring 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles in France on Monday. The Colombian singer arrived at the show by boat and was joined by other celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria, and Monica Bellucci.

Karol G looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a calf-grazing slit, accessorized with matching red accessories and a patent leather Le Bambino bag by the French label.

Karol G attends the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus‘ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.

The singer and actress completed her look with her long ombre pink blush-colored hair in natural waves, matching lipstick, and shimmery champagne eye shadow.

During the show, Karol G sat beside retired celebrity stylist Law Roach, known for styling stars such as Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kerry Washington.

"Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show : Front Row At Chateau De Versailles©GettyImages
Karol G and Law Roach attend the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus‘ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Simon Porte Jacquemus, the creative director and founder of the brand, described the show as a childhood dream come true and explained how the Palace of Versailles influenced his latest collection.

The collection, named “Le Chouchou,” presented autumn looks from a flotilla of boats. According to the designer, he was inspired by the historical place, which led him to explore new creative possibilities while still maintaining the Jacquemus style.

