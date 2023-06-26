Eva Longoria and Karol G share sweet moment in Spanish: ‘Finally together’

Eva Longoria and Karol G looked stunning in all-white ensembles. The two stars attended Jacquemus’ spring 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles in France on Monday.

The Colombian singer and the Hollywood star walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras, before their sweet encounter in which Eva confessed she is the biggest fan of the successful musician. “Look who I’m with,” the actress said in Spanish. “‘I’m dead because I’m a fan fan fan.”

🎥 Karol G y Eva Longoria para el desfile de Jacquemus pic.twitter.com/mjRmFHJ0tS — Karol G Site (@KarolGSite) June 26, 2023

“Beautiful, what a pleasure! Look where we met,” the singer said. “Yes! Finally together,” Eva added. Karol also sent kisses to all their fans watching and praised the filmmaker for her bilingual skills. “Top top top,” she said in the video.

The musician was photographed arriving at the exclusive event with celebrity stylist Law Roach. Karol G showed off her long pink hair, which perfectly matched her soft glam makeup look. She wore a skin-tight white dress, featuring a bardot neckline, and paired the look with a red Le Chiquito Jacquemus bag and red stiletto heels.

Meanwhile, the actress-turned-director, wore a white linen pantsuit, paired with an oversize silhouette. Eva was also photographed with one of the iconic bags and a gold earring representing the brand. She wore her hair in a messy bun, which complemented her makeup look.