Eva Longoria welcomed summer in the cutest watercolor dress with side cutouts: See Pics

Eva Longoria stepped out in a colorful ensemble during her time in France at Cannes Lions. The Hollywood star made a special appearance on stage, wearing a white long-sleeved bodycon dress with back and side cutouts, featuring a vibrant watercolor print with orange, pink, blue, and gray hues.

The filmmaker, who recently had an emotional moment at the White House, during the latest screening of her new film, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, was all smiles at the festival, wearing her hair in a long ponytail and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

The 48-year-old actress paired the stunning dress, which included a stylish high slit, with white Christian Louboutin heels and long drop earrings. “Thank you Cannes Lion for having me!” Eva wrote on Instagram sharing her appreciation.

The star is always showing her incredible style, most recently at the Cannes Film Festival. Eva wore a similar style in red for the closing ceremony of the festival back in May at the premiere of Disney’s new film ‘Elemental.’

Eva decided to go for a stunning Tony Ward ruby red dress, which featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and a train. She paired the fiery look with a pair of platform heels and long earrings. She also wore her hair loose and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a smokey eye, giving her best poses for the cameras as she walked the stairs of the 76th annual film festival at Palais des Festivals.