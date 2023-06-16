President Joe Biden makes Eva Longoria cry while delivering his thoughts about the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie

Film director, actress, and businesswoman Eva Longoria couldn’t contain her emotions while listening to U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks during a screening of the film Flamin’ Hot on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2023, in Washington, DC.
“When I think about tonight’s movie, I think about courage. So many of you, your ancestors, left behind all that they knew to start a new life in the United States,” Biden said of the film.
His speech moved Longoria, which can be seen wiping her tears, while wearing an orange dress and Flamin’ Hot nails.
The 48-year-old star presented the special screening to Latino leaders and community members. Cast members also joined her. “Sharing the story of Richard Montañez, a trailblazing Mexican-American, on such a prestigious platform sends a powerful message about the value of representation and the impact of Latinx stories in shaping our culture,” she told People. Eva explained that it is an “incredible honor” as it is an opportunity to amplify “the power of cinema.”
“It is my hope that Flamin’ Hot inspires future generations to embrace their culture, dream big, and break down barriers, just as Richard did. This moment reaffirms the transformative power of storytelling and the ability of film to bridge divides, foster understanding, and bring us closer together as a society,” Eva concluded.
“We are excited to host a screening of the movie Flamin’ Hot as we continue to lift and celebrate the stories and immense contributions of Latinos in the United States,“ a White House spokesperson said to the publication.
A White House official also told the Associated Press that the movie was shown to allow Americans to see themselves reflected in the film.
The much anticipated and discussed movie tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by creating people’s favorite Flamin‘ Hot Cheetos.