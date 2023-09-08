Karol G and Feid are all smiles holding hands in NYC during romantic outing

Karol G and Feid surprised fans in New York City during a recent outing. The Colombian star was spotted holding hands with the singer, who has shown support for her during many of her concert shows from her stadium tour ‘Mañana Será Bonito. And while the pair had preferred to be private about their relationship in the past, they are now proving that they have no problem being photographed together.

Following a series of social media interactions and online speculations, the celebrity couple decided to go public with their romance, with Karol G even sharing a sweet birthday tribute to Feid during one of her recent concerts. The pair have also been spending quality time with their families, as Karol and Feid’s moms were seen enjoying the show together, even wearing branded merch from the tour.

This time the pair were all smiles during a romantic outing in New York City, holding hands and taking a moment to say hello to their fans who were waiting outside their hotel and were able to catch a glimpse of them as they headed to their vehicle.

The singer seemed to be taking a break from her tour to spend time with her boyfriend as they headed out for a date. The pair dressed in casual outfits, with Karol G proudly wearing a black T-shirt of her idol Selena Quintanilla, paired with cargo pants and a camo hat. Meanwhile, Feid wore a white T-shirt and green olive pants, accessorized with a pink hoodie over his shoulders and a gray hat.

They also had a sweet moment backstage last month, when Feid went to congratulate her after one of her shows, hugging her, carrying her to the car and leaving with her, as she said goodbye to some of her fans outside the stadium.