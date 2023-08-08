Bad Gyal is the opening act for Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Tour in Miami

Bad Gyal is scheduled to kick off Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Miami as the opening act. The electrifying collaboration will occur at the Hard Rock Stadium on August 25th and 26th, signifying a milestone in modern music. Bad Gyal’s unique style and mesmerizing performances will leave a lasting impression and solidify her position as the reigning “It Gyal” of the summer.

Alba Farelo, known by her stage name Bad Gyal, has established herself as a boundary-breaking musician who blends diverse styles to create a unique sound. Her music combines reggaeton, dancehall, and urban pop to produce an irresistible auditory experience that transcends geographical borders. Her innovative approach to music has earned her widespread recognition and a reputation as an artist who continually pushes the limits of creativity.

The excitement surrounding Bad Gyal’s hit song “Chulo pt. 2” has grown, climbing to the 84th spot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global List. Many are now considering it to be the summer anthem. The song showcases the impressive skills of both Tokischa and Young Miko, resulting in a captivating celebration of female empowerment and sensuality.

The song’s sizzling music video has achieved staggering success, accumulating over 29 million views on YouTube, while its audio counterpart has been streamed an impressive 37 million times on Spotify. These milestones mark Bad Gyal’s triumphant debut on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global charts and signify her capacity to resonate with audiences on a global scale.

The crescendo of Bad Gyal’s success peaked when “Chulo pt. 2” soared to number 77 over the weekend. This meteoric rise underscores the track’s magnetic appeal and undeniable impact on listeners.

©GettyImages



Bad Gyal performs on stage during day 2 of the Sonar festival on June 17, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

The song’s popularity is not limited to a specific region; it has found a dedicated audience across 18 countries, including music powerhouses like Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. Bad Gyal’s music has a wide-reaching impact, demonstrating her talent for creating connections that cross-linguistic and cultural barriers.

As the curtain rises on Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour, the stage will belong to Bad Gyal. Her performance promises to be a pulsating spectacle of sound, color, and emotion, inviting the audience to partake in a journey of musical exploration.

With her genre-defying approach and magnetic stage presence, Bad Gyal is set to seize the spotlight and captivate hearts at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As the summer heat continues to rise, there’s no doubt that Bad Gyal’s star is on an unstoppable ascent, and her performance alongside Karol G is bound to be a moment that fans will remember for years to come.