Angus Cloud was featured in Karol G and Becky G’s music video

Angus Cloud’s death rocked the entertainment industry. Despite breaking out in Hollywood as of a few years ago, Cloud’s influence was large, quickly becoming a beloved part of the industry for his work as the warm yet conflicted Fezco in “Euphoria.” Cloud worked on movies, TV shows, and even music videos, including “MAMIII,” the collaboration between Becky G and Karol G.

The video stars Cloud as the humilliated boyfriend to Mia Khalifa and her friend, who enter his luxurious house while he’s away and wreck it in revenge. Most surprisingly, the video doesn’t feature its singers. “MAMIII” was a huge hit, becoming Becky G’s highest charting single and peaking at number 15 in the Billboard 100 charts.

Following his death, Becky G shared an emotional statement on her Instagram story. “Angus, I’ll never forget talking about what it meant to be some Cali kids doing it big,” she wrote. “You really didn’t care about the flashy lights or events. Your rawness and authenticity were my favorite things about you. Truly at a loss for words... My thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends close to you during this difficult time.”

Cloud’s death was announced on July 31, by his family. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” read the statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”