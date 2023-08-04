Angus Cloud’s next film starred Pedro Pascal

Angus Cloud died this Monday, rocking the entertainment industry. Cloud was 25 years old and was primarily known for his work in the hit show “Euphoria,” alongside a cast of young stars like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. He passed away with various projects in development, including one alongside Pedro Pascal.

The film is called “Freaky Tales” and stars Pascal, Cloud, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jack Champion. It’s directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the duo that directed “Captain Marvel,” and followed four stories set in the ‘80s in Oakland. It appears like Cloud wrapped filming on the project, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work. We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn’t know him long, but we will miss him dearly. Along with the rest of the world, we are thinking about his family right now, sending them strength and love,” said the Boden and Fleck in a statement.

Cloud also wrapped filming on two more films, one untitled from Universal and another called “Your Lucky Day.”

Angus Cloud became an overnight star, much like various of his “Euphoria” stars. Cloud’s story is even more unique; the actor was discovered by a casting agent who saw him walking down the street in New York, and cast him as Fezco, one of the sweetest and most complex characters in the series.

Cloud’s family confirmed his passing in a statement. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

