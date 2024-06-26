Sofía Vergara reveals what she has learned in her 50s: 'I want to feel good'

Sofia Vergara has had a successful career in Hollywood over the years. The Colombian icon has captivated audiences with her fan-favorite roles in film and television, staying true to herself and showing her charisma on screen. Sofia has reached a new achievement following her incredible performance in Netflix's 'Griselda' and she is now looking for more dramatic roles.

Following her career in the entertainment industry, and after becoming a businesswoman with multiple projects lined up, including her beauty brand, and multiple fashion collaborations, Sofia reflects on what she has learned after turning 50.

During her interview with E! News, the 52-year-old star revealed that she has realized "what's important in life and what is not." "We all have our insecurities. But once you get older, it's even more because we don't look the same," she said to the publication."When you reach a certain age, you know life more," she stated.

"That's one of the fun things about getting older: You realize what's important in life and what is not." She continued; "I'm in a business where we're always being looked at, and now the cameras are high definition. It's different to age as a normal woman in a normal job, but to age in front of a camera is completely different. And all of our insecurities become even bigger once you get older."

"I want to feel good and not because of what people are thinking of me," she said about cosmetic surgery. "It's for me. I want to feel fresh—not exhausted. You have to accept that you're going to be different, but also I'm never afraid to do the best that I can. So, if there are things I can do without going crazy, why not?"